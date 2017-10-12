Connie's Stuffed Eggplant Rolls

(Photo: Eric Foxx)

2 eggplants, peeled and sliced lengthwise

½ cup olive oil

Sea salt and pepper

1 cup fresh goat cheese or fresh mozzarella

¼ c. of flat leaf parsley, chopped

Garlic basil vinaigrette dressing



Salt sliced eggplant in colander in layers, Let rest for 30 minutes. Rinse off and lay on paper towels to dry. Heat olive oil on medium heat and fry slices only turning once until translucent and tender but not too soft, about 6-8 minutes total. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Combine the cheese and parsley and pepper to taste. Place a little of mixture on the end of each slice of eggplant and roll up. Place them seam side down in serving dish and drizzle lightly with vinaigrette and serve.

They can also be served warm by placing them seam side down in a lightly oiled dish and heated in oven at 300 degrees for 15 minutes; drizzle with vinaigrette.

Presented by Connie Emmons, CR CATERING AND CAKES

