Cookies and Cream Brownies

INGREDIENTS

 1 box brownie mix, plus ingredients called for on box

 16 Oreos

 4 Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Bars

 melted chocolate, for drizzling (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350° and line a 8"-x-8” square pan with parchment paper. Prepare brownie batter according to package instructions. Pour batter into the prepared pan, then lay down the Oreos in an even layer. Press down on Oreos so that the batter covers them almost completely.

2. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out mostly clean, about 35 minutes. Let cool completely.

3. Place unwrapped candy bars in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 50 percent power until the candy bars are melted. Pour melted candy bars over the brownie and smooth out into an even layer with an offset spatula.

4. Let set in refrigerator for 10 minutes. Drizzle with melted chocolate, if desired, then slice into squares.

Presented by Shona House, contestant, The Great Food Truck Race

8/16/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM