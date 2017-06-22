WBIR
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Cucumber and Red Onion Salad

WBIR 12:42 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

1 Red Onion - sliced thin
4 cucumbers - sliced thin
1 cup vinegar (white)
1/2 cup water
3/4 cup sugar (white)
1 tbs dried dill (can substitute fresh to taste)

Slice the onion and cucumbers and combine in a large bowl. Heat vinegar, water, and sugar in sauce pan over medium-high heat until it starts to boil. Pour mixture over cucumbers and onions. Add dill. Cover and refrigerate (until cold.)

Presented by Bradford Catered Events

6/22/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories