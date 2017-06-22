Cucumber and Red Onion Salad

1 Red Onion - sliced thin
4 cucumbers - sliced thin
1 cup vinegar (white)
1/2 cup water
3/4 cup sugar (white)
1 tbs dried dill (can substitute fresh to taste)
Slice the onion and cucumbers and combine in a large bowl. Heat vinegar, water, and sugar in sauce pan over medium-high heat until it starts to boil. Pour mixture over cucumbers and onions. Add dill. Cover and refrigerate (until cold.)
