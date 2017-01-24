Cookies :

One stick of butter

1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed

2 eggs

1/2 cup Hershey's cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups flour

3/4 cup semi sweet chips

16 Rolo candies

Nutella

See salt for topping

Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Melt butter in a medium sauce pan over medium heat; remove from heat and add brown sugar and stir until completely dissolved. Add eggs and stir. next add cocoa, salt and baking powder and stir until well combined. Add flour until completely combined. Stir in chocolate chips.

Divide cookie dough into two. With each half you should be able to make 16 round 1 inch balls. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper. Place eight balls on each cookie sheet. Using your thumb make a large indentation in each ball. Stuff each cookie with one Rollo then 1/2 teaspoon of Nutella. Take the other piece of cookie dough and flatten each piece and place it on top of the stuffed cookies and seal the edges. Flatten the cookies a bit with a spatula. Sprinkle sea salt over each cookie. Bake for 14 minutes.



Nutella Hot Chocolate:

For cups of low-fat milk

2 tablespoons of Nutella

2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons of sugar

Place all ingredients in a sauce pan and wisk on medium heat until blended and heated.

Garnish with whipped topping and valentine candy.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

1/24/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)