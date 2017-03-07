Decadent Dessert: Chocolate Samoa Cake

Presented by Melissa Graves from Donna's Old Town Cafe in Madisonville.
Bake one box chocolate cake mix as per recipe.
Frosting:
1/2 cup butter softened
6 tbs milk
3 cups powdered sugar
1 teas vanilla
2 teas caramel flavoring
1/2 cup caramel sauce
Mix together in mixing bowl till smooth and cover cool cake
Top with:
2 1/2 cups toasted coconut
3/4 cup chocolate chips
1 box Girl Scout Somoas cookies
Sizzle with caramel and chocolate syrup
Decadent dessert!
