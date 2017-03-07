Decadent Dessert: Chocolate Samoa Cake

Presented by Melissa Graves from Donna's Old Town Cafe in Madisonville.

Bake one box chocolate cake mix as per recipe.

Frosting:

1/2 cup butter softened

6 tbs milk

3 cups powdered sugar

1 teas vanilla

2 teas caramel flavoring

1/2 cup caramel sauce

Mix together in mixing bowl till smooth and cover cool cake

Top with:

2 1/2 cups toasted coconut

3/4 cup chocolate chips

1 box Girl Scout Somoas cookies

Sizzle with caramel and chocolate syrup

Decadent dessert!

March 7, 2017

