Decadent Dessert: Chocolate Samoa Cake

Melissa Graves from Donna's Old Town Cafe makes a Chocolate Samoa Cake. March 7, 2017.

WBIR 9:20 PM. EST March 07, 2017

Presented by Melissa Graves from Donna's Old Town Cafe in Madisonville.

Bake one box chocolate cake mix as per recipe.

Frosting:
1/2 cup butter softened
6 tbs milk
3 cups powdered sugar
1 teas vanilla
2 teas caramel flavoring
1/2 cup caramel sauce
Mix together in mixing bowl till smooth and cover cool cake

Top with:
2 1/2 cups toasted coconut
3/4 cup chocolate chips
1 box Girl Scout  Somoas cookies
Sizzle with caramel and chocolate syrup

Decadent dessert! 

March 7, 2017

