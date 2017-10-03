Dill Pickle Soup

(Photo: Cyndy Cass)



5 1/2 cups chicken broth

1 3/4 lbs. potatoes, peeled and diced

2 cups chopped carrots

1 cup chopped dill pickles

1/2 cup butter

1 cup sour cream

2 cups dill pickle juice

1 1/2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1/2 tsp.salt ( optional)

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne

In a large pot combine broth, carrots, potatoes, butter; boil till tender. In a medium bowl combine sour cream , flour, pickle juice. When the potatoes are tender add the sour cream mixture to cooking pot slowly. Add Old Bay, pepper and cayenne. Add pickles. Cook 5 minutes; taste and salt if needed.

All dill pickles are not created equal . I chose the smallest greenest ones and they seem to have lots more flavor. Dill pickles also have different salt content so do not add the salt till the end.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

10/3/2017

