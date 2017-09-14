Double IPA Hummus

Bowl of fresh hummus dip with bread slices (Photo: Wiktory, Viktorija Kuprijanova)

2 cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup tahini

The juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons salt

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup Crafty Double IPA

Combine all ingredients except beer in a food processor. Blend.

With processor running, add the beer in a steady stream until it reaches desired consistency.

Presented by Hannah and Mike McConnell, Sugar Mama's Bakery

