Double IPA Hummus

2 cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup tahini
The juice of 1 lemon
2 teaspoons salt
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup Crafty Double IPA
Combine all ingredients except beer in a food processor. Blend.
With processor running, add the beer in a steady stream until it reaches desired consistency.
Presented by Hannah and Mike McConnell, Sugar Mama's Bakery
9/14/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs