Dried Tomatoes

2 teaspoons Salt

2 teaspoons Dried Italian seasoning blend

Firm, ripe Roma tomatoes

Mix together salt and seasoning blend.

Cut tomatoes pole to pole Remove seeds and juice. Lay flesh side up and sprinkle generously with the salt mixture.

To oven dry: turn oven to 170°. Takes about three hours. Place rack on a jelly roll style pan and tomatoes on the rack. Place in oven with door open about three inches. Turn every few hours and press flat.

To sun dry: wait for hot, dry days. Place cut side down in direct sun, on raised platform in a shallow wooden frame with nylon netting on the bottom. Cover with cheese cloth. Takes about three days.

To dry in the dehydrator: 140° four to five hours. Turn and flatten every few hours. They should be dry feeling and leathery, not crispy.

Store air tight in the freezer. Reconstitute in warm water or soften in oil for use.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

8/17/2017

