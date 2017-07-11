WBIR
Eggs Benedict

WBIR 4:53 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

Eggs Benedict

2 each    English Muffins
8 oz     Ham
4 each    Eggs (poached)
8 oz     Hollandaise Sauce

• Split muffins and toast lightly
• Heat ham in skillet and place 2 oz of ham on each muffin half
•  Place a poached egg on ham
• Cover with 2 oz Hollandaise sauce

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
Yield: 2 qt

3 ea    Egg Yolks
1 TBS   Lemon Juice
½  tsp   Tabasco Sauce
¼  cup   Water
½  TBS   Salt

1 ¼  lbs   Clarified/melted Butter

• Add yolks, lemon juice, Tabasco, water and salt to a small mixing bowl and start mixing over a double boiler, whip and cook to a soft ribbon stage, remove from heat but keep warm (not too hot)
• Slowly drizzle hot clarified butter starting slow and getting faster after it is mixed well, alternate a little warm water as needed to keep from breaking, an oz or so at a time, until all butter is in sauce.
• Taste for seasoning  
 

Presented by Chef Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant / Grill

7/11/2017

