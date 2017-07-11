Poached egg with Hollandaise sauce on muffin, close-up (Photo: Jonathan Pollock)

Eggs Benedict

2 each English Muffins

8 oz Ham

4 each Eggs (poached)

8 oz Hollandaise Sauce

• Split muffins and toast lightly

• Heat ham in skillet and place 2 oz of ham on each muffin half

• Place a poached egg on ham

• Cover with 2 oz Hollandaise sauce

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

Yield: 2 qt

3 ea Egg Yolks

1 TBS Lemon Juice

½ tsp Tabasco Sauce

¼ cup Water

½ TBS Salt

1 ¼ lbs Clarified/melted Butter

• Add yolks, lemon juice, Tabasco, water and salt to a small mixing bowl and start mixing over a double boiler, whip and cook to a soft ribbon stage, remove from heat but keep warm (not too hot)

• Slowly drizzle hot clarified butter starting slow and getting faster after it is mixed well, alternate a little warm water as needed to keep from breaking, an oz or so at a time, until all butter is in sauce.

• Taste for seasoning



Presented by Chef Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant / Grill

