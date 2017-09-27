WBIR
Fajita Soup

1 Pound chicken, cut into strips
1 Pkg. Fajita seasoning
1 Each, red and green bell peppers, cut into strips
1 Pablano pepper, seeded and deveined, cut into strips
1 Can fire roasted diced tomatoes
1 Can seasoned black beans
2 Cups chicken broth
Salt and pepper to taste
Tortilla chips


In a hot skillet, brown chicken on all sides Add Fajita seasoning and stir to coat Add peppers and onions, cook until crisp tender.  Add broth and bring to boil. Cook 6-7 minutes.
Add tomatoes and beans. Return to gentle boil until all bubbly.  Serve with chips.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

