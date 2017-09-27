Fajita Soup

(Photo: Cyndy Cass)

1 Pound chicken, cut into strips

1 Pkg. Fajita seasoning

1 Each, red and green bell peppers, cut into strips

1 Pablano pepper, seeded and deveined, cut into strips

1 Can fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 Can seasoned black beans

2 Cups chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Tortilla chips



In a hot skillet, brown chicken on all sides Add Fajita seasoning and stir to coat Add peppers and onions, cook until crisp tender. Add broth and bring to boil. Cook 6-7 minutes.

Add tomatoes and beans. Return to gentle boil until all bubbly. Serve with chips.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

