Farmer's Market Corn Relish Salad

Corn Relish (Photo: Souders Studios, (c) Souders Studios)

Ingredients:

4 large ears of corn, shucked

1 cup chopped tomato

1 cup chopped cucumber

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup white or apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

*May add your favorite veggies such as bell peppers, celery or sweet onions

Directions:

1. Cook corn for 5 minutes in a large pot of boiling water. Drain and immerse in ice water. Immediately drain and set aside.

2. When cool, cut the kernels off the cob; scrape well. Add the tomato, cucumber and onion.

3. In a small bowl or jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper. Add to corn mixture and toss to coat well. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate.

Presented by Shannon DeWitt, UT Extension Union County

8/1/2017

