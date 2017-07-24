Farmhouse Kitchen Avocado Tartine

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 Pottery House Café Dinner Roll sliced thick

Farmhouse Kitchen Sicilian Lemon Oil

1 Avocado smashed (with a pinch of cumin)

2 Avocados sliced

Cherry Tomatoes quartered

1 Lemon Zested

Farmhouse Kitchen Roasted Garlic salt

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using a pastry brush coat each slice of bread with Sicilian Lemon oil and bake until slightly golden, about 10 minutes.

2. Spread the smashed avocado on the toasted bread. Top with sliced avocado, quartered tomatoes, lemon zest. Lightly sprinkle the Farmhouse Kitchen Roasted Garlic Salt over the top of each, and give a light drizzle of Sicilian Lemon oil over top to finish.

3. Enjoy!

*You could also add chopped bacon, or a fried egg to make different tartine varieties! *

Presented by Danielle Speelman, Old Mill Pottery House Cafe

7/24/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM