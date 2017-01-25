February Grilled Cheese

Heat your griddle to 350° and melt half a stick of butter. When your griddle is warm place two slices of sourdough bread, butter side down on the griddle. Put a piece of provolone cheese on each side. On one side place a generous helping of smoked pulled pork. When the cheese is melted add on top of the pork some pickled red onion, pickled carrots, some hot red chili sauce, daikon slaw and cilantro

Pickled onions recipe:

1 medium red onoin, thinly sliced

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup warm water

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Combine vinegar, water, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together until sugar and salt is fully dissolved.

Place onion in a jar or bowl. Pour vinegar mixture over the onions and let sit at room temperature for at least one hour if you're in a rush. Preferably, cover jar or bowl and place in refrigerator for at least one day. Pickled onions will last for a few weeks stored in the refrigerator.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

1/25/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)