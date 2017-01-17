Frank's Tiramisu

Yields 1- 9 x12 pan, about 12-15 servings
1 cup liquid egg yolks or 16 fresh egg yolks (beaten)
2- cups sugar
2 lbs. Mascarpone cheese
3- 7 oz packages Lady fingers
2- cups espresso or brewed strong coffee, cooled
1/2 cup Dark Rum or Brandy
Cocoa powder for garnish
In a mixing bowl add egg yolks, sugar and 2 tablespoon coffee/rum mixture; beat until firm and lemon colored.
Slowly add Mascarpone and mix on high speed until light and fluffy and peaks form. Set aside in refrigerator.
In a bowl add espresso coffee and remaining liqueur
Quickly dunk (about 3 seconds each) lady fingers in espresso mixture, gently shaking off excess liquid.
Assembly:
Step 1-in a lightly greased 9 x12 pan start arranging ladyfingers to completely cover bottom to fit snug. Try not to leave any gaps.
Step 2-take half of Mascarpone mixture and evenly spread over lady fingers
Repeat step one
Repeat step two
Lightly dust the top with cocoa powder, let set minimum of 4 hrs. Serve and enjoy!
Presented by Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's
1/16/2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs