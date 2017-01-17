Frank's Tiramisu

UNSPECIFIED - FEBRUARY 04: Tiramisu, dessert made from ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese and coffee. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images) (Photo: DEA / STECIA)



Yields 1- 9 x12 pan, about 12-15 servings



1 cup liquid egg yolks or 16 fresh egg yolks (beaten)

2- cups sugar

2 lbs. Mascarpone cheese

3- 7 oz packages Lady fingers

2- cups espresso or brewed strong coffee, cooled

1/2 cup Dark Rum or Brandy

Cocoa powder for garnish



In a mixing bowl add egg yolks, sugar and 2 tablespoon coffee/rum mixture; beat until firm and lemon colored.

Slowly add Mascarpone and mix on high speed until light and fluffy and peaks form. Set aside in refrigerator.

In a bowl add espresso coffee and remaining liqueur

Quickly dunk (about 3 seconds each) lady fingers in espresso mixture, gently shaking off excess liquid.

Assembly:

Step 1-in a lightly greased 9 x12 pan start arranging ladyfingers to completely cover bottom to fit snug. Try not to leave any gaps.

Step 2-take half of Mascarpone mixture and evenly spread over lady fingers

Repeat step one

Repeat step two

Lightly dust the top with cocoa powder, let set minimum of 4 hrs. Serve and enjoy!

Presented by Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

1/16/2017

