Fried Catfish

2 each 7 oz- Catfish Filets
1 cup Applewood Fried Chicken Breading (Alternate recipe below)
2 each Eggs, beaten
2 oz Tarter Sauce
2 each Lemon wedges
• Dip catfish into flour breading and coat well
• Dip Catfish into beaten eggs
• Dip Catfish into flour breading again, shake off excess
• Fry at 350 degrees for 4-5 minutes or until crispy and cooked through
• Serve with Tarter and lemon
*Alternate recipe-
1 cup Flour
1 Tbs Salt
½ TBS Black Pepper
1 Tbs Garlic Powder
1 TBS Onion Powder
Presented by Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse
6/5/2017
