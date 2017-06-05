Fried Catfish

2 each 7 oz- Catfish Filets

1 cup Applewood Fried Chicken Breading (Alternate recipe below)

2 each Eggs, beaten

2 oz Tarter Sauce

2 each Lemon wedges

• Dip catfish into flour breading and coat well

• Dip Catfish into beaten eggs

• Dip Catfish into flour breading again, shake off excess

• Fry at 350 degrees for 4-5 minutes or until crispy and cooked through

• Serve with Tarter and lemon

*Alternate recipe-

1 cup Flour

1 Tbs Salt

½ TBS Black Pepper

1 Tbs Garlic Powder

1 TBS Onion Powder

Presented by Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse

6/5/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM