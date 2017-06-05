WBIR
Fried Catfish

WBIR 6:34 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

 2 each    7 oz- Catfish Filets
1 cup     Applewood Fried Chicken Breading (Alternate recipe below)
2 each    Eggs, beaten
2 oz     Tarter Sauce
2 each    Lemon wedges

• Dip catfish into flour breading and coat well
• Dip Catfish into beaten eggs
• Dip Catfish into flour breading again, shake off excess
• Fry at 350 degrees for 4-5 minutes or until crispy and cooked through
• Serve with Tarter and lemon

*Alternate recipe-
1 cup    Flour
1 Tbs    Salt
½  TBS    Black Pepper
1 Tbs    Garlic Powder
1 TBS    Onion Powder

Presented by Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse

6/5/2017

