German Cucumber Salad



Ingredients

2 large cucumbers, peeled and thinly sliced

1 small white onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup sour cream

1 clove fresh garlic, minced

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon horseradish

Pinch of sugar

2 tablespoons fresh minced Dill

1 tablespoon fresh chives

1 tablespoon fresh parsley

Sweet Paprika



Directions

Peel and thinly slice cucumbers

Peel and thinly slice white onion

Chop and mince garlic

Whisk remaining ingredients in large glass bowl and pour over cucumber, onion and garlic. Taste best when allowed to marinate for at least one hour.

Presented by Buffalo Mountain Grille

09/28/2017

© 2017 KTHV-TV