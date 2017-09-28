WBIR
German Cucumber Salad

Ingredients
2 large cucumbers, peeled and thinly sliced
1 small white onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup sour cream
1 clove fresh garlic, minced
3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon horseradish
Pinch of sugar
2 tablespoons fresh minced Dill
1 tablespoon fresh chives
1 tablespoon fresh parsley
Sweet Paprika

Directions
Peel and thinly slice cucumbers
Peel and thinly slice white onion
Chop and mince garlic
Whisk remaining ingredients in large glass bowl and pour over cucumber, onion and garlic.  Taste best when allowed to marinate for at least one hour.

