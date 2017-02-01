Glazed Super Bowl Wings with Avocado Cream

(Photo: Cass, Cynthia)

Super Bowl Wings

Brown Sugar & Paprika Crusted Chicken Wings with Avocado Cream

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 Pounds Chicken Wings

2 Tablespoons Grapeseed Oil

1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar

1 Teaspoon Paprika

4 Ea. Garlic Cloves Finely Chopped

1/2 Small Red Onion Thinly Sliced

1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/4 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

2 Ea. Scallions Thinly Sliced

¼ Cup Cilantro Leaves Roughly Chopped

Avocado Cream

½ Cup Sour Cream

1 Ea. Ripe Avocado

Zest and Juice of 1 Lime

1/2 Teaspoon salt

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

Directions:

1 Preheat oven to 425 degrees and Cover a baking pan with aluminum foil.

2 To make the dipping sauce, combine the pulp of the avocado, the Sour cream, zest and juice of the lime and the seasoning. Mash with a fork until well mixed. Reserve

3 In a large bowl, combine wings, oil, brown sugar, paprika, garlic, sliced onion, salt and pepper and mix well.

4 Place wings onto the sheet pan and bake for 15 minutes, rotate pan and flip over the wings and cook for an additional 10-15 min.

5 Once done remove from oven and garnish with the scallions and cilantro leaves.

6 Serve wings with the Avocado Cream and enjoy the game.

Presented by Peter Glander, Knox Provisions

2/1/2017

