Glazed Super Bowl Wings with Avocado Cream

Super Bowl Wings
Brown Sugar & Paprika Crusted Chicken Wings with Avocado Cream
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
2 Pounds Chicken Wings
2 Tablespoons Grapeseed Oil
1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar
1 Teaspoon Paprika
4 Ea. Garlic Cloves Finely Chopped
1/2 Small Red Onion Thinly Sliced
1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
1/4 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
2 Ea. Scallions Thinly Sliced
¼ Cup Cilantro Leaves Roughly Chopped
Avocado Cream
½ Cup Sour Cream
1 Ea. Ripe Avocado
Zest and Juice of 1 Lime
1/2 Teaspoon salt
Pinch of Cayenne Pepper
Directions:
1 Preheat oven to 425 degrees and Cover a baking pan with aluminum foil.
2 To make the dipping sauce, combine the pulp of the avocado, the Sour cream, zest and juice of the lime and the seasoning. Mash with a fork until well mixed. Reserve
3 In a large bowl, combine wings, oil, brown sugar, paprika, garlic, sliced onion, salt and pepper and mix well.
4 Place wings onto the sheet pan and bake for 15 minutes, rotate pan and flip over the wings and cook for an additional 10-15 min.
5 Once done remove from oven and garnish with the scallions and cilantro leaves.
6 Serve wings with the Avocado Cream and enjoy the game.
Presented by Peter Glander, Knox Provisions
2/1/2017
