Gnocchi with Italian Sausage

Ingredients:

1# gnocchi

12-16 oz marinara sauce

3 links of cooked Italian sausage, cut length-wise

2 oz Romano cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Bring water to a boil, add gnocchi and let cook about 3 minutes, or until gnocchi begins to float. Strain

In a casserole dish, coat bottom with a thin layer of marinara sauce. Add half of gnocchi, then sausage, sprinkle partial amount of cheeses, then add remaining gnocchi, followed by remaining sauce, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese. Bake at 450 approximately 15 minutes or until cheese begins to brown on top.

Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza

9/21/2017

