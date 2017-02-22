Gourmet Pimento Cheese Dip

4 ounces sharp cheddar, shredded

6 ounces parmesan, shredded

4 ounces smoked gouda, shredded

1 roasted red bell pepper, diced

1 roasted green bell pepper, diced

1 cup mayonnaise

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper



Coat peppers in oil. Roast on all sides, peel and chop.

In a large bowl, Combine all ingredients. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/22/2017

