Gourmet Pimento Cheese Dip

WBIR 4:43 PM. EST February 22, 2017

4 ounces sharp cheddar, shredded
6 ounces parmesan, shredded
4 ounces smoked gouda, shredded
1 roasted red bell pepper, diced
1 roasted green bell pepper, diced
1 cup mayonnaise
1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper


Coat peppers in oil. Roast on all sides, peel and chop.
In a large bowl, Combine all ingredients.  Mix well.  Cover and refrigerate.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/22/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)


