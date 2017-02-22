Gourmet Pimento Cheese Dip

4 ounces sharp cheddar, shredded
6 ounces parmesan, shredded
4 ounces smoked gouda, shredded
1 roasted red bell pepper, diced
1 roasted green bell pepper, diced
1 cup mayonnaise
1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Coat peppers in oil. Roast on all sides, peel and chop.
In a large bowl, Combine all ingredients. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
2/22/2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs