Green Tomato Pie

3:57 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

 Ingredients: 
3 cups diced green tomato (about 4-5 medium tomatoes)
1 ½ cups white sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
5-6 tablespoons flour
Pinch salt
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Pastry dough for 9" double crust pie OR premade pie shell with additional premade dough for topping

Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 
Combine sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl.  Mix well.  Add the tomatoes and vinegar; toss to coat.  Fill bottom pie crust with mixture.  Top with remaining pie crust.  A lattice work topping is very simple and looks great, but you can just cut some simple lines to make sure the steam vents from your filling. 
Bake for 1 hour on a cookie sheet (to prevent a spillover mess).  Pie will appear gooey, but will set up after cooling. We recommend serving with vanilla ice cream!

Presented by Museum of Appalachia

6/2/2017

