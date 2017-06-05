Green Tomato Pie

Ingredients:
3 cups diced green tomato (about 4-5 medium tomatoes)
1 ½ cups white sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
5-6 tablespoons flour
Pinch salt
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Pastry dough for 9" double crust pie OR premade pie shell with additional premade dough for topping
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl. Mix well. Add the tomatoes and vinegar; toss to coat. Fill bottom pie crust with mixture. Top with remaining pie crust. A lattice work topping is very simple and looks great, but you can just cut some simple lines to make sure the steam vents from your filling.
Bake for 1 hour on a cookie sheet (to prevent a spillover mess). Pie will appear gooey, but will set up after cooling. We recommend serving with vanilla ice cream!
