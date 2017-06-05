Green Tomato Pie

Ingredients:

3 cups diced green tomato (about 4-5 medium tomatoes)

1 ½ cups white sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

5-6 tablespoons flour

Pinch salt

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Pastry dough for 9" double crust pie OR premade pie shell with additional premade dough for topping

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl. Mix well. Add the tomatoes and vinegar; toss to coat. Fill bottom pie crust with mixture. Top with remaining pie crust. A lattice work topping is very simple and looks great, but you can just cut some simple lines to make sure the steam vents from your filling.

Bake for 1 hour on a cookie sheet (to prevent a spillover mess). Pie will appear gooey, but will set up after cooling. We recommend serving with vanilla ice cream!

Presented by Museum of Appalachia

6/2/2017

