Halibut with Peach Puttanesca

Fish preperation:

8 oz pc. Fresh Halibut (You can substitute or Cod, Haddock or any of your favorite fish

Lightly seasoned with salt pepper.

Pan sear, in olive oil, medium heat, about 3-4 minutes per side. depending on cut of fish.



Peach Puttanesca (serves 4)

2 lg. farm fresh local peaches

1 cup diced local grape tomatoes

1/2 cup sliced Italian olives

1/2 tsp. red chili flakes

1 tablespoon capers

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

2 tablespoons finely diced red onions

1/8 cup white balsamic

1/4 cup Extra virgin olive oil

Pinch kosher salt to taste

Pinch of cracked black pepper to taste

Mix all Puttanesca ingredients. Cover, refrigerate and let peaches marinate overnight or at least 4 hours.

Serve chilled over your favorite fish.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

7/17/2017

