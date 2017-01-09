Harby's Pizza Lover's Pizza

Harby's Meat Lover's Pizza Recipe

Ingredients:

Pepperoni

Sausage

Ham

Ground Beef

Bacon

Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Sauce

Prepare dough using warm water, self- rising flour and salt to taste. Knead dough, flatten it out, then perforate it for even baking. Once the dough is ready, spread it on an oiled pizza pan.

Spread extra virgin olive oil on dough. Spread pizza sauce all over dough. Apply the meat. Sprinkle the cheese on top. Bake at 450 degrees until golden brown. Approximately 20 minutes.



Harby's Veggy Lover's Pizza Recipe

Ingredients:

Black Olives

Green Olives

Onion

Mushrooms

Banana Pepper

Baby Leaf Spinach

Bell Pepper

Tomato Chunks

Jalapeños or Banana Pepper to taste

Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Sauce

Prepare dough using warm water, self- rising flour and salt to taste. Knead dough, flatten it out, then perforate it for even baking. Once the dough is ready, spread it on an oiled pizza pan

Spread extra virgin olive oil on dough. Spread pizza sauce all over dough. Apply the vegetables one layer at a time. Sprinkle the cheese on top. Bake at 450 degrees until golden brown. Approximately 20 minutes.

Presented by Al Harb, Harby's Pizza

