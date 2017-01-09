WBIR
Harby's Pizza Lover's Pizza

WBIR 4:57 PM. EST January 09, 2017

Harby's Meat Lover's Pizza Recipe

Ingredients:
Pepperoni
Sausage
Ham
Ground Beef
Bacon
Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza Sauce

Prepare dough using warm water, self- rising flour and salt to taste. Knead dough, flatten it out, then perforate it for even baking.  Once the dough is ready, spread it on an oiled pizza pan.

Spread extra virgin olive oil on dough. Spread pizza sauce all over dough. Apply the meat. Sprinkle the cheese on top. Bake at 450 degrees until golden brown. Approximately 20 minutes.


Harby's Veggy Lover's Pizza Recipe

Ingredients:
Black Olives
Green Olives
Onion
Mushrooms
Banana Pepper
Baby Leaf Spinach
Bell Pepper
Tomato Chunks
Jalapeños or Banana Pepper to taste
Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza Sauce

Prepare dough using warm water, self- rising flour and salt to taste. Knead dough, flatten it out, then perforate it for even baking.  Once the dough is ready, spread it on an oiled pizza pan

Spread extra virgin olive oil on dough. Spread pizza sauce all over dough. Apply the vegetables one layer at a time. Sprinkle the cheese on top. Bake at 450 degrees until golden brown. Approximately 20 minutes.

Presented by Al Harb, Harby's Pizza

1/9/2017


