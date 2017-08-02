Healthier Trail Mix
1 cup Wheat Chex cereal
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
1/2 cup walnuts
Mix all together.
Makes 8 (1/4 cup) servings.
Crunchy Kale Chips
1 leaf of fresh Kale
1 tsp. olive oil
Salt to taste
Tear the kale into "chip size" pieces and place on a microwave safe plate. Drizzle with olive oil (or spray with olive oil spray.) Sprinkle with salt.
Microwave on high for 3-4 minutes.
Presented by Janet Seiber, Dietitian, UT Medial Center
8/2/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs