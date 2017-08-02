Healthier Trail Mix

1 cup Wheat Chex cereal

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

1/2 cup walnuts

Mix all together.

Makes 8 (1/4 cup) servings.

Crunchy Kale Chips

1 leaf of fresh Kale

1 tsp. olive oil

Salt to taste

Tear the kale into "chip size" pieces and place on a microwave safe plate. Drizzle with olive oil (or spray with olive oil spray.) Sprinkle with salt.

Microwave on high for 3-4 minutes.

Presented by Janet Seiber, Dietitian, UT Medial Center

