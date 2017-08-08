Heirloom Ratatouille Flatbread

2 large pieces flatbread

1 small eggplant thinly sliced and grilled

2 large thinly sliced heirloom tomatoes

1 thinly sliced and grilled zucchini

1 thinly sliced and grilled yellow squash

1 thinly sliced and grilled red onion

12 fresh basil leaves

8 oz. sliced fresh mozzarella cheese

12 sliced kalamata olives

8 oz. Naples marinara sauce

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Place flatbreads on a baking sheet and evenly distribute marinara sauce on bread then layer zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, and basil on top of the tomato sauce. Place on Kalamata olives, salt, pepper and extra virgin olive oil then dust with grated Parmesan cheese and bake at 350 degrees until golden. Remove from oven and Enjoy!

Presented by Chef Gary Nicely, Naples Italian Restaurant





