Heirloom Tomato Goat Cheese Pie

Different heirloom tomatoes in a wire basket (Photo: Westend61)

1 10 inch pre baked pie shell

1 pound sliced heirloom tomatoes

1/4 cup crumbled goats cheese

1/4 cup grated mozzarella cheese

12 fresh basil leaves minced

1/4 cup diced walnuts

1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Place a thin layer of heirloom tomatoes in bottom of pie shell then followed by a layer of basil, walnuts, rosemary and garlic. Add remaining tomatoes and mayonnaise then salt and pepper. Top with goats cheese and mozzarella then drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and bake at 350 degrees until golden brown on top. Remove from oven and serve.

Presented by Gary Nicely, Naples Italian Restaurant

7/21/2017

