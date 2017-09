1/2 c. mayo

2 T. Mustard (yellow)

1 T. Dijon Mustard

2 T. Honey

1/2 T. Lemon Juice

Mix all ingredients and chill for several hours. Great on chicken, seafood and fresh veggies.

Presented by Rebecca Saldivar, New Harvest Park Farmer's Market Honey Fair

9/26/2017

