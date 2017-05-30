WBIR
How to Cook a Steak

WBIR 5:10 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

Types of Steak (all our USDA Choice grain-fed)
 Sirloin - lean, very little fat
 Filet - most tender cut
 Strip - classic cut, known for flavor and tenderness
 Ribeye – flavorful due to marbling

Grilling Tips
 Use a thermometer to check temperatures
o Rare: 120-130 degrees
o Medium Rare: 130-140 degrees
o Medium: 140-150 degrees
o Medium Well: 150-160 degrees
o Well Done: 165-175 degrees

 Trim excess fat to reduce flare-ups
 Coat your steaks thoroughly with your dry seasoning
 Opt for longer handled utensils to protect yourself from the heat; tongs are preferred over forks so they do not pierce the food
 Allow food to rest a few moments before serving

Presented by Texas Roadhouse

5/30/2017

