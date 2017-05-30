How to Cook a Steak

Types of Steak (all our USDA Choice grain-fed)

 Sirloin - lean, very little fat

 Filet - most tender cut

 Strip - classic cut, known for flavor and tenderness

 Ribeye – flavorful due to marbling

Grilling Tips

 Use a thermometer to check temperatures

o Rare: 120-130 degrees

o Medium Rare: 130-140 degrees

o Medium: 140-150 degrees

o Medium Well: 150-160 degrees

o Well Done: 165-175 degrees

 Trim excess fat to reduce flare-ups

 Coat your steaks thoroughly with your dry seasoning

 Opt for longer handled utensils to protect yourself from the heat; tongs are preferred over forks so they do not pierce the food

 Allow food to rest a few moments before serving

Presented by Texas Roadhouse

