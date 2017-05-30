How to Cook a Steak

Types of Steak (all our USDA Choice grain-fed)
Sirloin - lean, very little fat
Filet - most tender cut
Strip - classic cut, known for flavor and tenderness
Ribeye – flavorful due to marbling
Grilling Tips
Use a thermometer to check temperatures
o Rare: 120-130 degrees
o Medium Rare: 130-140 degrees
o Medium: 140-150 degrees
o Medium Well: 150-160 degrees
o Well Done: 165-175 degrees
Trim excess fat to reduce flare-ups
Coat your steaks thoroughly with your dry seasoning
Opt for longer handled utensils to protect yourself from the heat; tongs are preferred over forks so they do not pierce the food
Allow food to rest a few moments before serving
Presented by Texas Roadhouse
5/30/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
