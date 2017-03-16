Irish potato bites from Sugar Mama's Cafe. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa, WBIR)

Sugar Mama’s Café explains how to make an Irish-inspired snack for St. Patty’s day.

Recipe:

6 small-medium red skin potatoes, boiled until fork tender

1 Tablespoon melted butter

1/3 cup corned beef, chopped

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese, plus more for topping

Salt to taste

Sour Cream

Chives, chopped

Preheat oven to 400. After potatoes have cooled, cut them in half and scoop out the center with a melon baller. Place centers in bowl and mash. Add melted butter, corned beef and cheddar. Mix together. Distribute filling among potatoes. Top with a sprinkling of more cheddar cheese. Bake 10-12 minutes on a lined baking pan. Let cool a few minutes, then top with sour cream and chives and serve.

