Irish Squares

Ingredients:
12 small Egg roll Wrappers
½ Chopped Onion
1 ½ Cups Shredded Cabbage
12 One inch Square Slices Corned Beef
1 Avocado
2 T. Chipotle Sauce
12 One Inch Square Slices of Cream Cheese
Directions:
• Start with 12 small Eggroll wrappers
• Place sautéed cabbage & chopped onion on each eggroll wrapper
• Top each with pan fried sliced corn beef
• Mix one ripe avocado with 2 TBL spoon chipotle sauce, spoon on top of each square
• Place one square cream cheese on top of each
• Fold edges over to form a square
• Bake in 350 degree oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown
Presented by DJ Corcoran, Knoxville Fire Dept.
3/13/2017
