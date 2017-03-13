Irish Squares



Ingredients:

12 small Egg roll Wrappers

½ Chopped Onion

1 ½ Cups Shredded Cabbage

12 One inch Square Slices Corned Beef

1 Avocado

2 T. Chipotle Sauce

12 One Inch Square Slices of Cream Cheese



Directions:

• Start with 12 small Eggroll wrappers

• Place sautéed cabbage & chopped onion on each eggroll wrapper

• Top each with pan fried sliced corn beef

• Mix one ripe avocado with 2 TBL spoon chipotle sauce, spoon on top of each square

• Place one square cream cheese on top of each

• Fold edges over to form a square

• Bake in 350 degree oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown

Presented by DJ Corcoran, Knoxville Fire Dept.

3/13/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM