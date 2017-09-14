It's All So Yummy Tailgate Grilled Cheese

Bread of your choice

American Cheese

Meatballs

Smoky bourbon aioli

Butter

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion for topping

Heat your griddle to 350 degrees Melt some butter. Butter both sides of your bread and place it on the grill.

Put four slices of American cheese on one side of the bread. In the meantime cut your meatballs into small slices and put them on the grill to warm them up. When the cheese is melted and the meatballs are warm place them on the bread. Add on one side the smoky bourbon aioli. Take it off the grill, add lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

To make your own aioli use heavy duty mayonnaise, your favorite bourbon, and smoky paprika.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

9/13/2017

