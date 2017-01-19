Joy's Chili and Grits

Chili

1 tablespoon oil

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped green pepper

1 pound ground beef or ground turkey

1 package chili seasoning mix

1 teaspoon salt

1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1-2 cans (14.5 ounces) diced or crushed tomatoes, do not drain

1 can (4 ounces) sliced mushrooms, drained

Grated sharp cheddar cheese and fresh chopped jalapeno for garnish

Sauté onions and green peppers in oil over medium heat until softened, about 2 minutes. Add ground meat and cook until meat has browned. Drain excess grease if needed. Add chili seasoning, salt, kidney beans, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Mix well. Bring to boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer uncovered 20 minutes stirring often. 6 to 8 servings. Serve chili in individual bowls over a spoonful of grits and top with grated sharp cheddar cheese and jalapeno.

Grits

4 cups water

2 cups milk or cream

1 tablespoon salt

1½ cups uncooked quick grits

½ stick butter, optional

Bring water, milk, and salt to a simmer. Using a whisk, stir in grits; reduce temperature to medium low. Stirring often, cook on medium low heat about 10-15 minutes until grits have thickened. Remove from heat, add butter and allow to melt. Stir before serving. 6 servings.

Note: If grits are too thick, thin with milk or water. Use quick grits, do not use instant grits.

For a lighter version: In place of whole milk or cream, use skim milk or fat free half and half and omit the butter.

Presented by Joy McCabe, www.joymccabe.com

1/19/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)