Joy's Oven Risotto

1 ½ cups Arborio rice

5 cups simmering chicken stock

1 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

½ cup dry white wine

3 tablespoons butter, diced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 cup frozen peas

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place the rice and 4 cups of the chicken stock in a Dutch oven. Cover and bake for 45 minutes, until most of the liquid is absorbed and the rice is al dente. Remove from the oven, add the remaining cups of chicken stock, Parmesan, wine, butter, salt, and pepper, and stir vigorously for 2 to 3 minutes, until the rice is thick and creamy. Add the peas and stir until heated through. Serve hot. Makes 4-6 servings.

enJOY!

Notes: I recommend frozen Cascadian Farm Organic Sweet Peas for this recipe.

Presented by Joy McCabe, joymccabe.com

2/16/2017

