Joy's Summer Veggies

Sautéed Squash with Feta Cheese

1 tablespoon canola oil

8 cups yellow squash, cut lengthwise then sliced in ¼” to ½” half rounds

1 Vidalia onion, chopped

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon Cavender’s Greek Seasoning

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Heat oil in a sauté pan. Add squash, onion, salt, pepper, and Cavender’s and stir to combine. Continue to cook for 10 to 15 minutes stirring occasionally until squash is tender, but not too soft. Turn off the heat and gently stir in the feta cheese. Serves 4 to 6.

Sautéed Okra

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 pounds fresh okra, chopped into ½” slices

½ - ¾ teaspoon kosher salt

Heat oil in a 12” sauté pan until hot. Add okra and salt and cook about 15-20 minutes stirring often until okra starts to turn golden. Serve hot. Serves 6-8.

Presented by Joy McCabe, www.joymccabe.com

8/1/2017

