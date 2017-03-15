Key Lime Pound Cake

Ingredients:
1 cup butter - softened
1/2 cup shortening
3 cups sugar
6 eggs
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 cups plain flour
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup key lime juice
Directions:
Beat butter & shortening together until creamy. Gradually add sugar beating until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time. Add baking powder and salt and beat well. Add flour alternating with milk - beginning and ending with flour. Beat at low speed just until blended. Add vanilla and key lime juice. Pour batter into a greased and floured bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 15 - 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, remove from pan and drizzle with glaze when cool.
Glaze Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons key lime juice
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Whisk together until smooth and pour over cooled cake.
