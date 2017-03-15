Key Lime Pound Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup butter - softened

1/2 cup shortening

3 cups sugar

6 eggs

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups plain flour

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup key lime juice



Directions:

Beat butter & shortening together until creamy. Gradually add sugar beating until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time. Add baking powder and salt and beat well. Add flour alternating with milk - beginning and ending with flour. Beat at low speed just until blended. Add vanilla and key lime juice. Pour batter into a greased and floured bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 15 - 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, remove from pan and drizzle with glaze when cool.



Glaze Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons key lime juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla



Whisk together until smooth and pour over cooled cake.

