Key Lime Pound Cake

WBIR 5:53 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

Ingredients:
1 cup butter - softened
1/2 cup shortening
3 cups sugar
6 eggs
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 cups plain flour
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup key lime juice

Directions:
Beat butter & shortening together until creamy.  Gradually add sugar beating until fluffy.  Add eggs one at a time.  Add baking powder and salt and beat well.  Add flour alternating with milk - beginning and ending with flour.  Beat at low speed just until blended.  Add vanilla and key lime juice.  Pour batter into a greased and floured bundt pan.  Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 15 - 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.  Cool in pan for 10 minutes, remove from pan and drizzle with glaze when cool.

Glaze Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons key lime juice
1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Whisk together until smooth and pour over cooled cake.

