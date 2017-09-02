Kick off the Vols football season with a sweet treat

Early Saturday morning, we were in the kitchen gearing up for game day with Mahasti from Tomato Head.

We made what she calls the "Orange You a Vol Cake."

Mahasti also provided us with a recipe so you can get ready for the season opener with a sweet treat!

"Orange You a Vol Cake"

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line the bottom of a 9X13 pan with parchment paper, grease the sides, and set aside.

Into a medium bowl sift flour, baking powder, and salt.

Place eggs in another medium bowl, with sugar and sour cream and beat lightly with a whisk.

Add oil, buttermilk, food coloring, vinegar, and vanilla.

Whisk to incorporate the ingredients.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients.

Whisk well until all the flour is incorporated.

Pour the batter into prepared your pan and bake for 25 – 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Allow cake to cool in pan.

Flip the cake out of pan onto a cooling rack.

Peel parchment paper off the bottom.

Re-flip cake back onto a cutting board.

Cover the cake with a checkerboard stencil and dust the top generously with powdered sugar.

Cut into desired size squares.

Serve with a side of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

To make the checkerboard stencil – on a piece of parchment paper, outline your pan.

Using a ruler, outline a grid, then color in the squares on a diagonal to make a checker board pattern.

With an Xacto knife cut out the colored in squares, being careful to leave the borders of each square intact.

