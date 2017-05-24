Kim's Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

½ lb dry shell pasta
¾ cup diced pickles
2/3 cup cheddar cheese
3 T. finely diced white onion
2 T. fresh dill
½ cup pickle juice
Dressing
2/3 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup sour cream
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
4 T. pickle juice
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Boil pasta until al dente according to package directions. Run under cold water to stop cooking.
2. Toss cold pasta with about ½ cup of pickle juice and set aside for about 5 minutes. Drain and discard pickle juice.
3. Combine all dressing ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
4. Combine dressing and pasta in large bowl. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.
Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe
