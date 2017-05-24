Kim's Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

½ lb dry shell pasta

¾ cup diced pickles

2/3 cup cheddar cheese

3 T. finely diced white onion

2 T. fresh dill

½ cup pickle juice

Dressing

2/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 T. pickle juice

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Boil pasta until al dente according to package directions. Run under cold water to stop cooking.

2. Toss cold pasta with about ½ cup of pickle juice and set aside for about 5 minutes. Drain and discard pickle juice.

3. Combine all dressing ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

4. Combine dressing and pasta in large bowl. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

5/24/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM