Kim's Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

WBIR 5:41 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

½ lb dry shell pasta
¾ cup diced pickles
2/3 cup cheddar cheese
3 T.  finely diced white onion
2 T. fresh dill
½ cup pickle juice

Dressing
2/3 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup sour cream
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
4 T. pickle juice
Salt and pepper to taste

1. Boil pasta until  al dente according to package directions. Run under cold water to stop cooking.
2. Toss cold pasta with about ½ cup of pickle juice and set aside for about 5 minutes. Drain and discard pickle juice.
3. Combine all dressing ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
4. Combine dressing and pasta in large bowl. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

