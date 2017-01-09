Lemon Buttermilk Custard

INGREDIENTS:

10 egg yolks

½ cup granulated sugar

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup buttermilk

¾ cup whole milk

¾ teaspoon vanilla extract



DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Set six half-cup ramekins in a large baking pan. Whisk egg yolks in a medium bowl. Add the sugar and whisk until dissolved. Whisk in the heavy cream, buttermilk and whole milk separately. Whisk in the vanilla extract. Whisk until all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Pour into the ramekins.

Set the baking pan on the oven rack and pour enough warm water into the pan to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake until the custards are just barely set. About 45 to 60 minutes. Remove the baking pan from the oven, leaving the ramekins in the hot water; let cool to room temperature. Cover each ramekin with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least two hours.



For the Meyer lemon curd

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup granulated sugar•

½ cup Meyer lemon juice

1 tablespoon Meyer lemon zest

7 egg yolks

½ cup unsalted butter, brought to room temperature and cubed

DIRECTIONS:

Whisk sugar, lemon juice, zest and yolks together in a medium heat-proof bowl. Set over a pot of boiling water and whisk until thickened—about the consistency of béarnaise. Once thickened, remove from heat immediately and pour into a container through a fine-mesh sieve. Let cool slightly—for about 20 minutes.

Once the curd is slightly cooled, whisk in the butter until incorporated. Strain again. Refrigerate until well chilled—about two hours.

Stir the cooled curd until spreadable. Spoon one and a half to two tablespoons of the curd onto each of the finished custards. Spread using the back of a spoon until curd almost reaches the edges. Serve immediately.

Presented by Anissa Shull, Tellico Grains Bakery

1/9/2017