Lulu's caramel apple cake

Cake

One and a half boxes of Duncan Hines spice cake mix

Five eggs

3/4 cups oil

One cup of applesauce

1/2 cup of water

One honey crisp apple cored and diced

Mix all ingredients and place in three 9 inch pans that are lined with waxed paper or parchment paper. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes.

Caramel icing

3 cups of granulated sugar

1/2 cups of buttermilk

1 pound +2 ounces of butter

1 teaspoon of baking soda

3/4 teaspoon of salt

3 cups of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

In a large 6 quart or more pot, mix sugar, butter milk, and 12 ounces or three sticks of butter, and baking soda. Cook on medium heat until butter is melted and then turn on high and use a candy thermometer and cook until it reaches 240° . let icing cook until it becomes a golden brown. Pour into a large mixing bowl and mix with a whip for about six minutes until asking starts to thicken and cool. Now add salt, vanilla, and the last 6 ounces of butter. Mix well. Gradually mix in the 3 cups of powdered sugar. Use icing wants a good spreading consistency is reached. Well I'm making the icing. I like to Chill the cake layers. Garnish with caramel apples if desired.

Caramel apples

You 7 ounces of wrapped caramel candy.

One and a half teaspoons of heavy cream

Microwave on 30 second increments until melted.

Dip apples into caramel and see it on a piece of aluminum foil that his been sprayed with cooking spray

