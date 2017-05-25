McFuggle Red Ale Baked Beans

2 cups water

4 cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained

2 bay leaves

1 can chicken broth

1 medium onion, quartered

2 slices uncooked bacon, chopped

2 cups chopped onion (about 2 medium onions)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons chili powder

3/4 cup ketchup

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

12 ounces McFuggle Red Ale (available exclusively at Sugar Mama’s)

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Combine water, beans, bay leaves, chicken broth, and quartered onion in a dutch oven or large pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Drain over a large bowl, reserving liquid. Discard bay leaves and onion. In a large skillet, cook bacon until crispy. Remove bacon from pan, leaving grease in the pan. Add onion and cook until caramelized and golden brown. Add garlic and chili powder and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, salt, McFuggle, and 1/2 cup reserved bean liquid. Bring to a boil, then add beans and bacon. Reduce heat and let simmer 10 minutes, until slightly thickened. Coat a 9x13” baking dish with cooking spray. Transfer beans to dish and bake 45 minutes, or until thick.

Presented by Hannah and Mike McConnell, Sugar Mama’s Bakery

