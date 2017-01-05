Mediterranean Chicken and Rice Soup

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

1/3 cup celery, sliced

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 cups diced or shredded cooked chicken * see note

6-8 cups chicken stock (or canned chicken stock) * see note below for stock ingredients

1 cup basmati rice, cooked in 2 cups water or chicken stock for more flavor

1/4 cup lemon juice (from 1-2 lemons)

Lemon lest from one lemon

1 large fresh in season tomato, diced (or 1 cup canned whole tomatoes, chopped)

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste

Other optional ingredients: 1/3 cup frozen peas, 1/3 cup canned or frozen corn, and or ¼ cup chopped fresh mushrooms

Instructions:

To make the stock

Roast a 3.5 pound whole chicken the day before. Try one of these recipes for ultimate flavor.

http://www.cookingwiser.com/archives/2011/07/roasted_chicken.html

http://www.cookingwiser.com/archives/2010/06/roasted_rosemar.html

* Remove the chicken from the bone and reserve 2 cups for the soup. Place the chicken bones, 1 carrot cut into 6 pieces, 1 small onion quartered, 1/4 stack celery cut into, 3 whole garlic cloves peeled, a sprig each of rosemary and parsley, 1 bay leaf, salt and pepper to taste in a large stock pot and cover with 12 cups of water. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to medium low, cover the pot and simmer for 2-4 hours.

Cool before straining the stock through a sieve. The stock can be made up to one day ahead. Cover and refrigerate (if you do this before straining, the fat will solidify and be easier to remove before proceeding).

For the soup

Heat cooking oil and saute the carrots, onions and celery in a large soup pot. Pour the stock into the pot (there should be between 7–8 cups). Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a simmer. Add the chicken, rice, lemon juice and zest, and tomatoes, herbs, and salt and pepper. Simmer until everything is heated through, taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Optional: Garnish with additional chopped parsley and ½ slice of lemon.

Presented by Terri Geiser, www.cookingwiser.com

1/5/2017