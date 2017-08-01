Melissa's Beef Cabbage Soup

1 lb ground beef

1 onion chopped

1 green pepper chopped

1 lg can red kidney beans

1 lg can diced tomatoes

1 small can crushed tomatoes

1/2 head cabbage

1 T. beef bouillon

1 T. Worcestershire

1 T. sugar

In a skillet, cook ground beef, drain the oil off; add in peppers and onions and cook till tender.

In a separate stock pot cut cabbage and cover with water; boil till tender.

Add meat mixture and the tomatoes and beans, sugar, and Worcestershire and cook till hot.

Serve with a hot pan of cornbread!!

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

8/1/2017

