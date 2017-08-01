WBIR
Melissa's Beef Cabbage Soup

WBIR 12:48 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

1 lb ground beef

1 onion chopped
1 green pepper chopped
1 lg can red kidney beans
1 lg can diced tomatoes
1 small can crushed tomatoes
1/2 head cabbage
1 T. beef bouillon
1 T. Worcestershire
1 T. sugar

In a skillet, cook ground beef, drain the oil off; add in peppers and onions and cook till tender.
In a separate stock pot cut cabbage and cover with water; boil till tender.
Add meat mixture and the tomatoes and beans, sugar, and Worcestershire and cook till hot.
Serve with a hot pan of cornbread!!

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

8/1/2017

