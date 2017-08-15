Melissa's Chicken and Dumplings

Boil a whole chicken, cut up, in 8 cups of water. When fully cooked, pick chicken from bones and set aside.

Keep broth boiling while you make your dumplings.

For dumplings:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 stick butter softened

3/4 cup milk

2 eggs



Add softened butter to flour and crumb in completely. Add milk and eggs, stir in till it comes together as dough. Place a 1/4 cup of flour into a pan and knead as if you're making biscuits. I press mine out into the pan of flour and cut it with a pizza roller. Cut in squares and roll them in the remaining flour and drop into the hot broth. They will cook covered for about 6 minutes and then you can remove them and do your second batch. When they are done add the dumplings that have cooked back into the broth and add in the chicken.

Season with salt, pepper and parsley.

(NOTE: You can add chicken bouillon to the broth before cooking dumplings, if desired)

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

8/15/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM