Melissa's Chicken Tortilla Soup

(Photo: Cyndy Cass)

1 large onion chopped

4 oz jalapeños in juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. cumin

1 /8 tsp. red pepper

1 T. parsley

1/4 tsp. Old Bay

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 can (14 1/2 oz) diced tomatoes

5 cups water

2 chicken bullion cubes

3 cups shredded, cooked chicken

1 cup cooked rice

1 can green beans

1 can corn

1 cup fresh or frozen carrots

1 cup shredded cheddar

In a large stock pot add water, onions, chicken bullion, carrots; boil till tender. While that's cooking prepare your rice as directed.

When carrots are tender add tomatoes, green beans, corn and shredded chicken; cook till heated. Add rice, jalapeño and spices. Simmer.

Add cheese just before serving. Serve with tortillas or deep fried flour tortilla strips.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

10/17/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM