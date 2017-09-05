Melissa's Cornbread Salad



1 9x13 pan of cornbread, cooked and cut into chunks

2 cups heavy mayo

2 cups sweet relish

1 onion chopped

1 pepper chopped

1 large tomato chopped

6 slices bacon chopped

Layer chopped vegetables over cornbread. Add bacon and lightly stir together. Cover with relish and mayo mixture and gently stir together. Chill and serve.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

