Melissa's Low Carb Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

WBIR 6:26 PM. EST February 08, 2017

1/2 cup butter

1 1/2 cups sweetener blend (Truvia and Splenda)
2 T. brown sugar sweetener blend
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
4 T. cocoa powder
2 teaspoons sugar free syrup

Bring this mixture to a boil on the stove top for three minutes until a heavy rolling boil.  Add 1/2 cup peanut butter, 1 1/2 cup oats, 1 cup pecans. Drop by spoonfuls onto wax paper. Let them cool before you eat them.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

