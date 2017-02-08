Melissa's Low Carb Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

1/2 cup butter

1 1/2 cups sweetener blend (Truvia and Splenda)

2 T. brown sugar sweetener blend

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

4 T. cocoa powder

2 teaspoons sugar free syrup

Bring this mixture to a boil on the stove top for three minutes until a heavy rolling boil. Add 1/2 cup peanut butter, 1 1/2 cup oats, 1 cup pecans. Drop by spoonfuls onto wax paper. Let them cool before you eat them.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

2/7/2017

