Milky Way Fudge



7 ounces Milky Way candy bars, chopped

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 bag chocolate chips, flavor of your choice

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

In a medium size heavy saucepan, heat candy and sweetened condensed milk until melted, Stir constantly until smooth.

In a medium bowl, combine chocolate chips and nuts. Pour melted mixture over all and stir quickly until well mixed. Spread in an 8x8 inch pan. Cool at room temperature. Cut into very small squares. Or not!!

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/1/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)