WBIR
Close

Mini Corn Dog Muffins

WBIR 2:03 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Ingredients

1 box corn muffin mix
1 egg
1/3 cup milk
2 ounces velveeta - cut into 24 cubes
12 cocktail weenies - cut in half

Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.  Stir the muffin mix, egg, & milk together.  Spray a mini muffin pan with Pam.  Scoop the batter into the muffin tin, press one cube of cheese and half a cocktail weenie into each muffin tin.  Bake for 10 minutes.  Serve warm with honey dijon mustard.

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

1/24/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories