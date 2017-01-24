Mini Corn Dog Muffins

Ingredients
1 box corn muffin mix
1 egg
1/3 cup milk
2 ounces velveeta - cut into 24 cubes
12 cocktail weenies - cut in half
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Stir the muffin mix, egg, & milk together. Spray a mini muffin pan with Pam. Scoop the batter into the muffin tin, press one cube of cheese and half a cocktail weenie into each muffin tin. Bake for 10 minutes. Serve warm with honey dijon mustard.
Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering
1/24/2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs