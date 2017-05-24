WBIR
Mock Sangria

May 24, 2017

46 ounces white grape juice
2 cups orange juice
1 (12 ounce) limeade concentrate, thawed
Juice of two lemons
1 (2 liter ) 7-up

Chill all ingredients thoroughly.  Combine juices just before serving.  Add half the 7-up to half the juice mixture.
Combine the other two halves when needed.  Garnish with slices of Orange, lemon and lime if desired.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

5/24/2017




