Mock Sangria

46 ounces white grape juice
2 cups orange juice
1 (12 ounce) limeade concentrate, thawed
Juice of two lemons
1 (2 liter ) 7-up
Chill all ingredients thoroughly. Combine juices just before serving. Add half the 7-up to half the juice mixture.
Combine the other two halves when needed. Garnish with slices of Orange, lemon and lime if desired.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
5/24/2017
