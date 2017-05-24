Mock Sangria

(Photo: Lottie Davies, (c) Lottie Davies)

46 ounces white grape juice

2 cups orange juice

1 (12 ounce) limeade concentrate, thawed

Juice of two lemons

1 (2 liter ) 7-up

Chill all ingredients thoroughly. Combine juices just before serving. Add half the 7-up to half the juice mixture.

Combine the other two halves when needed. Garnish with slices of Orange, lemon and lime if desired.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

