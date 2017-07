North Dakota creamy cucumber salad

2-3 cucumbers

1/2 chopped onion

Optional additions

1 chopped green pepper

1 chopped yellow pepper

1 chopped orange pepper

Sauce:

3/4 cup sour cream

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup vinegar

Whisk up the sauce and pour over vegetables. Let it sit a few hours before serving.

