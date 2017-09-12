Oatmeal Cake

Cake Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups quick cook oats

1 1/4 cup boiling water

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 stick butter - softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 eggs

1 1/2 cup plain flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Topping Ingredients

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter - melted

3 tablespoon half and half

1 cup coconut

1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Directions:

In a small bowl mix the oats and boiling water. Let stand for 20 minutes.

In another bowl mix the sugars and butter together until fluffy. Add the vanilla and eggs and mix well. Beat in the oat mixture and all other cake ingredients until well blended. Spread evenly into a greased 9 x 13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 - 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Set oven control to broil. Beat the first three topping ingredients until smooth. Stir in the coconut and pecans and spoon over warm cake spreading gently to cover. Broil for 1 - 2 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. Cool completely before serving.

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

